Clear, calm and beautiful evening tonight, low temps in the 50s.
Warm air moves north this weekend from California which will cause our daytime highs on Saturday to reach upper 80s and 90s and a mini heatwave Sunday & Monday with temperatures climbing into the triple digits with a daytime high Monday of 106 for the Tri-Cities.
Another dry front arrives Tuesday with gusty winds and cooler temperatures dropping back to the low to mid 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.