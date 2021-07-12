Hazy and hot today with a little smoke in the air. Morning temperatures in the 70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 90s-low 100s.
Heat Advisory until 8 PM (this advisory will need to be extended through Wednesday)
- Temps: 98 to 105
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks if working outside
- Remember Pets
High pressure will keep temperatures well above average through Wednesday with highs in the triple digits. Winds will become locally breezy this afternoon in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and Columbia River Gorge. This will make fighting the Burbank Fire north of Yakima more difficult. Air quality for most of the viewing area is good this morning but we will need to keep an eye on the Yakima Valley. A weak disturbance moving through southern British Columbia could trigger a few stray storms along the WA/OR border this evening through tonight.