Sunny, hot and a little breezy today with a slight chance for a stray t-storm overnight between 10 PM- 2 AM. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 90s-low 100s.
An upper-level trough moves east of the Cascades overnight Thursday with a VERY slight chance (10%) for a stray elevated (dry) thunderstorm. If we see anything overnight the timing would have a renegade storm in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 8 pm-midnight and Columbia Basin-Foothills from 10 pm-2 am. Temperatures cool slightly Friday with breezy winds and an elevated fire danger, highs in the low-mid 90s. Sunshine and lighter winds Saturday with highs in the mid 90s.
The four corners ridge intensifies and builds north early next week sending a heat dome into the Pacific Northwest. This will result in a heat wave starting Monday with the hottest temperatures we have seen this year. Record breaking triple digits are possible heading into Water Follies Weekend. In addition to the dangerous heat next week breezy to gusty winds could create issues for the hydros on the water next weekend.
