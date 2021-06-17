Clear and calm tonight with overnight lows in the mid 50’s for Yakima and Tri-Cities. Tomorrow temperatures will climb into the 90’s a will increase a few degrees each day heading into Father’s Day weekend. Friday night & Saturday winds pick up 10-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph Summer Solstice begins Sunday night at 8:31 PM. Next week get ready for the heat, some areas will see temperatures in the triple digits and may even break some high temperature records.
Tri-Cities:
Monday... 103/65 (Record: 101/1982)
Tuesday... 102/65 (Record: 106/1958
Yakima:
Monday... 100/65 (Record: 99/1973)
Tuesday... 98/63 (Record: 102/1958)
*Fire danger will increase this weekend due to the high temperatures, low humidity and breezy winds 15-20 mph. Please be fire wise.