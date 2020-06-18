Good evening and a happy Thursday! Calm night ahead as temperatures drop into the 50s. Expect more sunshine and even warmer temperatures as we head into our Friday.
A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep us hot through tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the low-90s.
A cold front will push through Saturday taking place over the region. Expect partly cloudy skies, a few scattered showers (late morning-afternoon), cooler temps, and breezy winds. Highs in the low-upper 80s.
Partly sunny Sunday for Father's Day with highs in the mid-upper 80s.