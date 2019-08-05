Hazy and hot today. Morning temperatures in the 60s, warming quickly to near 90 by noon and afternoon highs 99-103!
Upper level low in the Pacific while a ridge of high pressure continues to sit in the four corners region. This is producing a southerly flow across the Pacific northwest pushing the heat from the desert southwest into the area. Fires across the region has resulted in moderate air quality for most areas and will likely stay the same or worsen over the next couple of days. Highs in the low 100s and lows in the mid-upper 60s.
The upper level low will send a disturbance into the region Wednesday with a chance for mountain showers/t-storms and we even have a chance for a stray shower overnight. Shower and storm chances increase Thursday afternoon/evening as the low begins to move onshore. Right now the best chance for storms will be on Friday and Saturday as the low tracks east of the Cascades. Saturday looks to be breezy as well with gusts 25-30 mph. Temperatures drop into the mid 90s Thursday, near 90s on Friday and low-mid 80s this weekend... Yes, some heat relief!