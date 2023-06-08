The many methods of mosquito management with Benton County Mosquito Control District

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Nobody likes mosquitoes. They become more than a nuisance though when they threaten your health.
While not every mosquito has it - diseases like the West Nile Virus can be dangerous to your health, and over a year ago it was detected in the Tri-Cities area.
The Benton County Mosquito control district works to reduce risk by reducing what spreads it in the first place.
“We treat from just walking around on the ground to planes to trucks, to our jeeps that treat the storm drains, so it is this multi-pronged approach," said Gretchen Graber Outreach and Education Coordinator with the Benton County Mosquito Control District.
Each mode of transportation has its own method for reducing the mosquito population.
Out in the field, staff focus on lowering the population when the bugs are smallest, as larvae.
In urban areas, yellow jeeps go around to storm drains and drop little briquets that release a bacteria, also known as BTI, that kills the larva.
“We try to control mosquitoes at this larval stage when they're actually in a body of water that we can see before they hatch out and start flying around,” Graber said.
She said when the rivers rise water fills in areas creating stagnant water - a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
This year the higher snowpack in winter and the 90-degree days in spring created better conditions for mosquitoes to grow.
The teams in less urban areas have backpacks that work like leaf blowers and blow the bacteria out with a powder. They also have a plane that drops BTI in broader strokes.
When it gets warmer mosquitoes go from stage to stage faster leading to the Pupa sage, a cocoon-like state where they grow wings like a blood-sucking butterfly.
Once the bugs reach the pupa stage in the water the ATVs and trucks go out to pump a special mineral oil onto areas with stagnant water.
“We'll use this oil and it basically just sits on top of the water harmless to anything, but what it does is the mosquitoes can't poke through and breathe,” Field Inspector Duston Hendrickson said.
They also have trucks equipped with a fogger with a chemical for areas with a lot more mosquitoes in the air.
The Mosquito District recommends keeping yourself safe from mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus by using repellant when going outdoors, especially in the evening.
If you’re looking to help Gaber said, “We do appreciate when people look through their yards and so you have a bucket or a tire or a canoe or any tiny, even like a little water bottle cap, if there is water in there, mosquitoes can breed in a very small amount of water.”
