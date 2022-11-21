The Oregon Department of Transportation wants you to be safe this holiday season

SALEM, ORE. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is asking drivers to expect delays and be patient with snow crews this weekend as holiday travelers take to the roads.
According to a news release published by the Department of Transportation, travelers should expect less snow plowing and more delays due to a continued staff shortage.
During the holiday weekend, most of the construction work around Oregon will be paused, but drivers in Corvallis should expect traffic delays due to the University of Oregon vs Oregon State football game. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.
“Don’t forget to look out for each other, our crews, and emergency responders on the road,” ODOT said in their statement. “Everyone deserves a safe holiday weekend.”
ODOT is advising drivers to plan ahead for road conditions and have provided the following tips for safe travels:
- Check TripCheck.com for road conditions. Many camera displays include temperature and other helpful information.
- Pay attention to roadside message signs which contain critical information about conditions on the road ahead, like chain requirements.
- Carry chains and know how to use them.
- In case of major delays, pack supplies for you and your passengers such as food, water, blankets, warm clothes and medications.
- Slow down and give space for more stopping time, especially if the road is slick.
- Give snowplows extra space and never pass on the right. Be patient. The safest place to be when it's snowing is behind a plow.
- Make sure there’s a sober, focused and alert driver behind the wheel to help you get to and from your destinations.
- Be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists who are often less visible in wintery weather.
For more winter weather driving tips, you can visit the ODOT website here.
