PASCO, WA - The Coats for Kids drive has received nearly 2,100 coats so far and have given over 1,800 of them to those in need. School districts have reached out to the organization for coats to give to their students.
Captain Jesus Quintanilla says this work would not be possible without the community’s help.
“We are so grateful for the community, the community has been really kind to us," Capt. Quintanilla said. "Starting with the Coats for Kids.”
All coats cleaned before giving them back to the community for those in need.
If you need a coat, here in the Tri-cities you can pick one up at the Salvation Army in Pasco on North 4th Street.
In Yakima, you can pick up a coat at Goodwill on Tieton Drive.
If you would like to donate a coat you can donate them here at our station on Kennewick Avenue or at any blue barrel throughout Tri-cities and Yakima.