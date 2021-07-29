YAKIMA, WA - The 3 on 3 Hot Shots basketball tournament is making a comeback this year. A total of 16 youth teams are scheduled to compete this weekend starting at 9 a.m. at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima.
One of the youngest teams playing, 'The Monstars' have been practicing twice a week for the past month to prepare for their first basketball game ever.
The 'Monstars' players are second graders, Lucas, Axel, Koa, and Brayden.
All of them are excited to play together as friends.
"It makes me want to push more with my friends," said Koa.
"They motivate me to keep going," said Axel.
Coach Brandon Hauver said they've been working on dribbling, shooting, and teamwork.
"We practice all this stuff here but then once the ball tips this weekend, a lot of stuff is going to go out the door, it's just going to be survival for the boys," said Hauver.
Hauver said as long as they are having fun, nothing else matters.
Every player has a signature move they plan to use to win this weekend.
Lucas said his signature move is between the legs. Axel's is stealing the ball. Koa said his is shooting and Brayden said he's good at rebounding.
Win, lose, or draw, Coach Brandon said they're having an ice cream party to celebrate!