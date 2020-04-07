Happy Tuesday everyone! Expect a calm and clear evening tonight. Great for viewing the supermoon! Lows dip down into the 30s.
High pressure will continue to dominate the Pacific Northwest with sunshine and a warming trend through Friday. High temperatures remain in the 70s through the end of the week with lots of sunshine. So grab those sunglasses!
The warmest days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday. That's when the ridge of high pressure will be at its peak.
A frontal system will bring in much cooler air and mountain showers this weekend. Highs drop into the low-mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Another disturbance next Monday will usher in a slight chance for a stray shower with highs in the 60s.
