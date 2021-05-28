Mostly clear skies tonight and breezy winds 5-15 mph gusts of 18-20 mph... good news, the winds will calm overnight. Temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 40’s. A warming trend will begin Saturday temperatures will climb into the 80’s and hit the 90’s by Memorial Day. Clear and sunny all weekend and the warming trend will continue into next week where we are looking to break records in the Columbia Basin with temperatures above 100 degrees. Stay cool and Hydrate!
The Weekend Is Here And The Warming Trend Begins
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.