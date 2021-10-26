These spooky Halloween festivities give back to the community and even raise funds for your child's education

PASCO, WA - With Halloween less than a week away, several Halloween festivities are taking place across Tri-Cities. Two in Pasco, are hoping to give back to the community through a holiday close to Halloween, Dia de los Muertos.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Latino-influenced holiday, is dedicated to remembering and honoring past loved ones.
One is the 4th annual Dia de Los Muertos Run where participants will run on their own (with either their friends or team) choosing between a 5k, 10k, half-marathon, or kiddie run.
The run will raise money for students in Benton and Franklin counties who want to pursue higher education.
"This is an awesome opportunity because it also can be applicable for undocumented students. Many people don't realize that undocumented students don't qualify for a lot of scholarships because a lot of them are federally-funded." said Vanessa Algarin-Benitez, founder of non-profit organization Luchadores Por Cambio.
Luchadores Por Cambio has a team participating in the run and have already reached 70% of their fundraising goal.
The second Pasco Halloween festivity is Trunk or Treat in from of the Pasco Mid-Columbia Library this Friday from 4:30-6:30pm.
"We will be giving out candy to trick-or-treaters from our trunks and each trunk is decorated a different theme." said Algarin-Bentiez.
She explains how this type of trunk-or-treat is accessible for all types of community members, especially those of lesser means.
"Some of the other Trunk-Or-Treats are drive-throughs, which is great, but some people don't have a means of transportation and in that area of Pasco, they walk everywhere." said Algarin-Benitez. "They walk to school, the store, church, and it's a lot of Latinos. So I feel Luchadores has to be apart of that and give back to the community. But mostly, have fun!"
Alagarin-Bentiez spent days making 100 cups of slime and bags of candy with her son and husband.
To apply or donate to the Dia de los Muertos Scholarship, click here.