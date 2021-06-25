Yakima, WA - A three-year-old boy drown in the Yakima River Monday night after a day out with his family.
The Yakima County Sheriff said the boy wasn't wearing a life jacket while playing in the river and he was swept away by the current. A bus driver saw the boy fall into the river and called Yakama Nation Police.
Tribal police called in the Yakima County Sheriff Swift Water Rescue Team to help find the young boy. The team searched for five hours on Monday until it got too dark. The team returned to search for the body on Tuesday and found him after three hours.
The Yakima County Coroner said the incident is being treated as an accident and no autopsy will be preformed.