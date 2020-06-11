Thunderstorm chances tonight; more arriving Friday

Good Thursday evening! Chance of severe to strong thunderstorms tonight. Any storm that develops will be capable of strong winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning. Low tonight in the 50s.
We will see those temperatures back in the 80s Friday. Yet more chances of stronger thunderstorms.
An upper level low/trough off the coast will continue to send disturbances into the Pacific Northwest with varying chances of showers and storms through Friday. Tomorrow the threat of strong to severe storms tomorrow shifts east of the Tri-Cities into the Blues. These stronger storms look to be arriving late evening-early night. Highs Friday in the upper 70s-mid 80s.
Looking toward the weekend- expect cooler temperatures and more unsettled weather. The upper level low moves inland this weekend to bring us breezy winds, cooler temperatures and a chance for a few showers. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains.
Temperatures cool into the low-mid 70s.