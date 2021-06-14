Good for the drought bad for the Cherries thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail all possible tonight.
We are tracking showers and thunder storms for tonight. Rain and Thundershowers will likely happen before 8 pm in the Yakima Valley and after 11 pm in the Columbia Basin. Winds will kick up 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph with brief downpours and small hail. Low temperatures tonight in the mid 50’s to low 60’s. Morning showers possible tomorrow eventually clearing to sunny skies and breezy winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph in the afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Wednesday sunny with highs back to the 80’s.