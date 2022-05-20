Partly cloudy tonight and there is a slight (20%) chance of thunderstorms. Breezy winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph decreasing after midnight with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Weekend: Saturday a 20-30% chance of rain/thunderstorms clearing later with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low to mid and upper 70s.
The warming trend continues next week when we finally break into the 80s! Clouds move in Thursday with a slight chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
