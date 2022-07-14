Thursday, July 14 Forecast

Sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Fire dangers are still very high across eastern Washington as winds have died down a little.
No longer a Red Flag Warning in the Kittitas Valley.
Breezy conditions ranging from 5-15 mph but not as strong as yesterday.
Winds still have the potential to spread fires if the fires get out of control.
Most breezy conditions will be this afternoon after 2 p.m. and we will see those breezy conditions all the way through the weekend.
SLIGHT chance of a thunderstorm in the Blues and central Oregon late tonight/early Friday morning.
BE FIRE-WISE outside as we continue to have dry, warm & breezy weather!!!!!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.