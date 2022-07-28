A ridge of high pressure is building a heat dome over top of us and is putting us in a convection oven.
Monty explained this to me to share the transparency of information.
The ridge of high pressure is compressing the air which makes it warmer. That warm air is pushed to the surface which dries out the ground and as the ground loses moisture, the temperatures get hotter and rise back to the top of the dome. The cycle repeats day after day with temps getting hotter and hotter.
This dome also traps in pollution and gives us a hazy skyline with a chance to lower air quality. If the dome is hanging out longer, and pollution production was higher, we could see air quality lessen but there is no concern for this right now as air quality looks really good for the region. Might be something to look out for next week, but unlikely it will be any kind of serious.
Highs today will be record setting for some areas with temps getting over 110 for much of the Columbia Basin. Flirting with 110 in the Yakima and Kittitas Valley's and the foothills of the blues.
Upper elevation areas flirting with triple digits and mountain passes in the Cascades near 90.
Lows tonight in the mid to low 70s with little relief from the warmth.
Temps may climb a degree or two tomorrow before we see any cooling this weekend. Wont see significant decreases in temperatures until Sunday and Monday as the ridge of high pressure starts to break down and a low-pressure system moves aloft.
This will create some instability which could produce isolated dry thunderstorms with a chance for lightning as well as breezy conditions. Doesn't seem like the winds will be strong enough to postpone races on Sunday, but still need some time to confirm. These breezy night conditions and possible thunderstorms will increase our risk for fire dangers a lot in the beginning of next week.
There will be some relief by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week as temps lower to the upper 90s.
Bring cover from the sun, sunblock and lots of water to Water Follies this weekend because the high temps are dangerous and being in the heat that long is not good for you.
Stay safe and stay hydrated.
