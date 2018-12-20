Good Morning,
Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and increasing winds today. By this afternoon we could see local gusts between 20-35 mph and stronger in the foothills. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s.
Another Pacific front is bringing us wind, rain showers and mountain snow through early tomorrow morning….
Wind Advisory until 3 PM
- Foothills
- S 20-35 Gusts 50 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory… 4 PM Today - 6 AM Friday
- Snow: 4-7 inches above 4,000 ft.
- Tollgate and Ski Bluewood
Friday and Saturday looks mostly dry with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. The active weather pattern continues Saturday night and Sunday. The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys will likey start with a rain/snow mix before changing to all rain Sunday morning. Tri-Cities through the foothills should stay all rain, highs in the low-mid 40s. This is followed by another system on Christmas Eve producing breezy showers and highs near 40. A few leftover showers are possible Christmas morning with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
