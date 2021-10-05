Mostly cloudy skies tonight light breezy winds 5-15 mph and overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s. Tomorrow the cool down begins daytime highs in the low to mid 60’s and breezy winds. The most impactful cooling will be overnight lows in the Yakima Valley dropping to the freezing level producing frost after 2 AM (Wed)-8 AM (Thur). Temperatures will drop into the mid 30’s Wednesday & Thursday in the Columbia Basin. Sunshine will return Thursday- Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s and the next chance of rain Saturday night – Sunday for both the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin. Snow possible in the higher mountain passes Sunday & Monday.
Time To Get Out The Warm Clothes...Cool Down Begins Tomorrow
