Tips on how you can lower you electric bill this season

YAKIMA, WA - During the fall and winter months you might notice your electricity bills going up.
Part of that reason could be because many of us are spending more time in doors. How much does that actually affect your electric bill?
"A lot depends on if you're using electricity to heat. There is going to be more darkness you're going to use more lighting but that's not usually a huge expense but it would still go up," said Tom Gauntt, spokesperson for Pacific Power.
Gauntt has some tips in order to keep your bills down. He says sealing your windows is a great start, unplugging unneeded electronics, and setting your thermostat at a constant temperature will lower your use of electricity.
"Just exactly where you set your thermostat. If you do that you're looking at about saving 10 % by just keeping it at 68 while you're in the house and keep it at just about 60 during the night," said Gauntt.
Using space heaters won't always save you money. In fact Gauntt says they should only be used for a short period of time.
"The space heaters do start adding up quite a bit. They're fine for what they're meant for but they aren't meant to heat up an entire room or a part of a house for days on end," said Gauntt.
He also suggests calling your power company and seeing if you can get on a payment plan.