Cloudy Skies and winds decreasing overnight lows in the mid 30’s to low 40’s. Sunshine and calmer winds in the forecast for tomorrow with temperatures in the low 60’s. Get ready for a super nice weekend with warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine and temperatures flirting with 70 degrees!
More heavy mountain snow and gusty winds creating winter driving conditions with blowing snow and limited visibility at times.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Thursday evening
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades above 2500 feet 5-11" of snow accumulation possible and winter driving conditions for the mountain passes.
A Winter weather advisory is in effect for the Blue Mountains above 4000 feet from 6-10" of snow accumulation possible with winter driving conditions in place.