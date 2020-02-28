Top three tips from Pasco High counselor on scholarship applications

PASCO, WA - Pasco High counselor advises students to start thinking about how to pay for their higher education. Scholarships are a huge help when it comes to paying for college.
In fact, each year a total of about $7.4 billion dollars are given out through scholarships.
To help set you apart from all the other applicants, Lisa Chiesa, a high school counselor for Pasco High, said students need to have a strong personal statement.
"Talk about challenges they have overcome, experiences that they have that may set them apart from other students and show why they would be worthy of these scholarships and what makes them different from other applicants," Chiesa said.
Some scholarships are very quick and easy to apply for. Others take a little more time. Chiesa said students should not wait until the last minute. She said scholarships are not hard to fill out, but they are time consuming.
"Plan ahead when you are working on your scholarships, make sure you are aware of the due dates and maybe set a goal for yourself." Chiesa said. "So I always tell students to think of it as another class. Maybe every week you are going to apply for two scholarships."
High school counselors are among a handful of people who can offer scholarship help. Chiesa said students are always welcomed to stop by the counselor's offices or ask English teachers for help with their essays.