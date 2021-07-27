2 injured, 2 arrested in early morning Walla Walla shooting

WALLA WALLA, WA - Two people were injured during a Tuesday morning shooting in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla police said two people were arrested in connection with the shooting scene.
The shooting started around 12:30 a.m. on 200 Tausick Way. Two people were sent to the local hospital. Then later, one person was flown out for further treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police say you should clear the area if possible.
