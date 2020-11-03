2020 Election: The impact of the Latino vote

TRI-CITIES, WA - Latino Americans are at the center of the changing presidential election. With a record 32 million eligible Latino voters this year in the United States, they make up the largest minority voting group.
The Tri-Ciites Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to vote, in particular those with Latino heritage. They have partnered with many organizers including the Latino community fund. They want to help people make their voice count.
"What we are doing right now is making sure people know where the drop ballots are. There are many drop-off locations around the Tri-Cities," Martin Valadez with the chamber said.
He said Latino voters in this election matter.
"Yeah, I think that more than anytime in the past," Valadez said. "This presidential election, Latinos have the opportunity to really make an impact."
Valadez said it is estimated about 32 million Latinos or those who identify as Latinos are eligible to vote this year.
"And, if we all get out to vote and all those eligible got a vote," Valadez said. "It will make a big difference."
He said the Tri-Cities, in particular, over a third of the population probably comes from a Latino heritage.
"And, so if we get out to vote. Again, we can make an impact on who is going to lead us. Who is going to shape the situation in where we live in," Valadez said.
Valadez said there is a lot of education that has to done in particular with first-generation voters and new citizens to learn about the system here in the United States.
"Latinos want to vote and are anxiety to vote. They want to be educated and they also want the elected officials who are running in office to come and talk to them and hear what their needs are and what their concerns are," Valadez said. "That's really it."
He said it is important to notice Latinos are a young population. Because of that there are many that are not eligible to vote. He said every thirty seconds a person of Latino heritage turns eighteen. So, that is a potential voter.
"More and more as the years go on, as we grow and age. So more of us become US citizens who are born here. Our voice and vote will matter even more," Valadez said.
To find the closest drop-off location to cast your vote, here is a list.