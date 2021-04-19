WASHINGTON - On the eve of Dereck Chauvin's trial deliberation and after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, protests demanding police reform may be getting their demands.
As of 2021, senators and state representatives have introduced bills on police reform and how they patrol their communities.
In order for a bill to become law, bills are introduced to either the House and Senate, then must be approved by both in order for it to be signed by Governor Inslee. The Governor can sign the bill, veto it, or veto parts of it. The bill can still become a law even without a signature.
These bills overall, according to their sponsors, have been introduced to move towards police accountability, addressing police brutality, police responsibility, and rebuilding trust between communities and police forces.
Right now, three bills, passed by both the House and the Senate, are now awaiting Inslee's signature which include House Bills 1054, 1267, and 1310.
HB 1054 prohibits choke holds, prevents police from obtaining certain military equipment, outlines parameters for car chases and search warrants, and provides strict guidance to no-knock warrants and the utilization of tear gas.
HB 1267 would create the Office of Independent Investigation in order to investigate police incidents such as lethal force and sexual assaults separately and without bias. The use of force would only be justifiable to prevent death or harm to others. This bill also modifies when the use of lethal force is justifiable.
HB 1310 establishes a better standard for when police can use force. It also implements more de-escalation tactics so police do not have to use force in the first place.
Additionally, other bills were introduced in either the House or the Senate, but are stuck in committee discussions and are not yet on track for passage.
These bills are Senate Bill 5089, House Bill 1202 and House Bill 1262.
Senate Bill 5089 implements more requirements for someone to be a police officer, such as age requirement or even the requirement of an AA degree or equivalent education. It also would require a 24 month probationary period for any city and county police officers and Washington State patrol officers that were newly hired.
HB 1202 enables victims physically harmed by police violence during arrest or detainment to receive compensation and legal representation. This hopes to help ameliorate brutality cases that have happened to people during aggressive policing, sexual assaults' in custody, illegal searches, unlawful entry, unlawful search and seizure, and false arrests.
HB 1262 lays out background checks to hire law enforcement officers and what disqualifies an officer in those checks. Peace officers and law enforcement officials can also be terminated for being convicted of a crime, dishonesty, unlawful use of substances, or anything that disqualifies one from being able to have a gun.
The regular legislative session adjourns this Friday.
You can use your voice to share what you think of these bills and encourage your representative on how you'd like them to vote. To get involved, contact your representative by writing them a letter, calling them, or even email. You can start by clicking here.