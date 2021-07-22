PASCO, Wash. - The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties are receiving 100 wireless hotspots and at least 12 months of service to ensure internet access throughout the summer and the next school year.
The hotspots, donated by UScellular, can be used to help with connectivity for children at the club or can be loaned out to help families at home.
“The hotspots provided by UScellular will ensure that our Boys & Girls Clubs are able to provide internet access and technological resources to youth in rural and remote locations in our community,” said Adrianne Johnson, director of development at Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. “These hotspots will also be available for lending to Club families lacking internet in their homes. We remain appreciative of UScellular's commitment to equip our children and teens with technological tools necessary for their success.”
“Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful,” said Vanessa Leija, Washington region area sales manager at UScellular. “Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every household deserves access to reliable internet access. The pandemic has been hard on many people, and kids are no exception. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”