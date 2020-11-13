A local non-profit helps feed families in need

KENNEWICK, WA - Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for help is even greater than usual.
The Lutheran Community Services Northwest provides help to many families with limited resources who otherwise would not have access to help they need.
Last year for Thanksgiving, they served 75 families. This year, 140 families will be receiving help.
This year for Thanksgiving, Amy Redmond with the non-profit said they have been working with various community members and the local Lutheran churches. They want to build boxes for Thanksgiving.
The "Thanksgiving Baskets" includes a turkey and side dishes.
The focus this year, just like last year, focuses not only on providing a Thanksgiving meal, but to give enough to get the families, through the whole holiday weekend.
"Here at Lutheran Community Services, we are really excited about the ability to help families, especially during a pandemic. Yes, things look differently on how we are collecting and how we are distributing and how many people we are serving, but we are really excited to be able to help our community, help our neighbors," Amy Redmond with the non-profit said.
Amy said they look forward to providing Thanksgiving boxes to families who need the extra support again this year.
If you are interested in helping support families in time for the holidays, you can donate at lcsnw.z2systems.com.