Advocates push for awareness on Human Trafficking

KENNEWICK, WA - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Local advocates for human trafficking victims are doing what they can to spread awareness about the issue.
The Support, Advocacy and Resource Center (SARC) wants to spread awareness to the community about human trafficking and the resources available.
"It is important, for survivors to know that there are community members who care. That is the whole reason we started the walk across the bridge in the first place," Desiree Reynolds with SARC said.
In past years, they have had hundreds of people walk across the Cable Bridge to honor survivors of human trafficking.
"Metaphorically, the bridging the communities together between the two cities on the bridge we walk over and also trying to connect the survivors in our community with resources," Reynolds said.
Even though they were not able to do their regularly scheduled walk because of COVID, you can do virtual walks instead. The walk across the bridge is about one mile.
They are asking people to post your walk online and tag SARC on Facebook with the #ShineTheLightOnHumanTrafficking.
Reynolds said she has heard from several survivors who say they do not feel like they have a lot of support from the community.
"So, this is a way that people can come together, show their support from them. Let them know there are people who care, people who want to help. It is just a way of reminding those survivors that we do have several resources here in the community. They are not alone in any of this," Reynolds said.
If you would like a t-shirt to help start conversations in the community about human trafficking, they have that information listed on their Facebook page at facebook.com/supportadvocacy. Organizers said the shirts are for awareness. It is not a fundraiser.