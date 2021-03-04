Alzheimer's patients impacted by pandemic

TRI-CITIES, WA - Many seniors citizens are still isolated during the pandemic and those with Alzheimer's are facing even greater challenges.
The doors for the Alzheimer's Association Washington State Chapter are closed, but the programs are still happening. Because of the pandemic, the association decided to move all their services online.
Julie Hooley, a care navigator for the Alzheimer's Association said you can get help if you need assistance or direction.
They offer a 24-hour hotline that is staffed with master level social workers, and they offer live webinars.
Hooley said COVID-19 has made it difficult to get the word out about their services. She hopes with spreading more awareness, that you can use their resources.
"It is really great to be able to reach out to those who are isolated and stuck in their houses during this time to be able to see them on a weekly basis and check-in with them and just have some fun and social interaction with other people," Hooley said.
Hooley said she is happy to help and welcomes you to reach out.
Their hotline number is 1-800-272-3900. That number provides information for support and connection with local resources.