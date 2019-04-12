Amazon employees around the world are listening to what you say to Alexa

Amazon employees listen to Alexa voice recordings for improvement purposes.
According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon uses voice recordings to improve Alexa's functionality and to help develop new features for the smart speaker. Once the audio clips are heard, they're transcribed, annotated and then fed back into the software.
Amazon says it takes the security and privacy of customers' personal information seriously and only annotates an "extremely small sample of Alexa voice recordings."
However, you can turn off the option that uploads your conversations in the Alexa app privacy settings page.
Just select "manage how your data improves Alexa" and go from there.
Amazon says users who opt out may still have their recordings analyzed by hand.