KENNEWICK, WA - If you are old enough to get a driver's license, you can get a vaccine in Washington state on April 15.
In just six days, the eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will extend in Washington state allowing people 16 years old and older to get vaccinated.
If you are under the age of 18, you will need a parent or guardian's permission to get the vaccine.
Jon Funfar, a public information officer at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site said if the parent is unavailable, they will do a zoom or Skype call on site.
He said the only vaccine approved for people under 18 is the Pfizer vaccine.
The easiest way to schedule your appointment is by going online to the Prepmod site. He said if either of those applications are unavailable, they can do registrations on site as well.
To make it easier for you to get your dose, the vaccine site is extending its hours. The site will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays starting next week.