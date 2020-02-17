RICHLAND, WA - The Hydro Experience is making its way back to the Columbia River during this year's Richland Regatta on June 26, 27, and 28.
For $500, you can go through the same capsule training as race drivers, get behind the wheel of an E-350 hydroplane, and get 10 laps on a real course.
Sign ups open Tuesday for those who are interested.
"Take a ride, get an experience before you lay out a big chunk of change on a race boat and see if you like. There's also an outboard school boat. There's an inboard school boat that we're running here. There's a lot of opportunities to try it before you buy it," Matt Yarno explained during the 2019 Regatta. "So, the school boat, it's 10 laps and we split it up so there's five laps, they come in, we talk to them, and then he's out for his second run right now. We're talking them through with radios, wanting to know what their experience is like, answering questions because a lot of people have never done this. So we're just trying to help them out."
To sign up, click here: https://www.apbahydroexperience.com/