YAKIMA, WA - Washington is home of the apple, supplying almost half of the nations apples. As shelf-stable fruit, apples became in high demand since the pandemic started said Superfresh Growers communication manager, Cat Gipe-Stewart.
Although the high demand and less workers in the fields at once, they were able to meet the supply demand said Gipe-Stewart.
"We are 5th generation family owned, we planned well," said Gipe-Stewart, "we plan for a year round supply so we have in plenty for the U.S."
Now, about 95 percent of the office is vaccinated, meaning more workers in fields and more apples coming in at once.
Gipe-Stewart said they are ready for the second apple season in a pandemic.
"As we're vaccinated and coming out of this, we can get more and more back to the way things were and take the good things we learned and blend them in," said Gipe-Stewart.
Superfresh growers produces 12 different kinds of apples. They grow fuji, cosmic crisp, honey crisp, and even their own exclusive apple, the 'autumnglory.' Recipes can be found online.
Gipe-Stewart said autumnglory is gaining popularity not only in U.S. but worldwide. She said there is a shipping container shortage so they cannot export as many apples abroad right now.