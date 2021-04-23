WEST RICHLAND, WA - It's time to clean out your medicine cabinet. April 24th is National Drug Take Back Day and police departments across the nation will help people get rid of their prescription drugs with no questions asked.
Once again, our local police agencies will be participating in the National Take Back initiative, where you can safely dispose of old and potentially dangerous medications.
Local law enforcement agencies, like the West Richland Police Department will partner with the drug enforcement agency for the event on April 24th.
Sgt. Ryan Boyce with the West Richland and police department said this initiative aims to provide safe and convenient ways to dispose of your prescription drugs.
"To keep them out of the hands and prevent misuse of the prescription drugs and stop overdoses caused by those prescriptions," Sgt. Boyce said.
They will take any expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs. He said you can bring things like pills and patches. However, things like liquids are not allowed.
"If it is something you are not certain about, go ahead and bring that down. And ask the officer there that is meaning the station, if we are not able to dispose of that. We will try to help you out on how to properly dispose of that," Sgt. Boyce said.
If you have any other questions, Sgt. Boyce said police officers will be there to help you out.
At the West Richland Police Department, you can drop off your prescriptions between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their lobby. You can also stop by any other police department in your area.
If you are unable to stop by, our local police agencies also have a year-long drop off sites, which are available during lobby hours.