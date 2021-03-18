Being safe online while shopping

PASCO, WA - When the pandemic started last March, locals saw a rise in online shopping.
Shopping and selling on online platforms, such as Facebook Marketplace can be safe, as long as you take precautions.
Rigo Pruneda with Pasco Police said trust your instincts and be your own personal investigator.
He said to find out who the seller is.
Most of the time, if they have sold things in the past, you will be able to see the customer ratings.
He recommends meeting in a public place during the daylight hours.
Sergeant Pruneda also says never give away too much of your personal information and to be aware of deals.
"If it is too good to be true, it is too good to be true, so if you are going to be getting an item that is like $50, but normally retail for like a thousand, it is too good to be true," Sgt. Pruneda.
He said sometimes that is because the seller may have stolen the item from somewhere else and is just trying to make a quick buck.