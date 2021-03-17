Ben-Franklin Transit offers free rides to vaccination sites

TRI-CITIES, WA - Ben Franklin Transit is adjusting their services to take community members to and from vaccine sites.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, all BFT services have been free to ride.
BFT has expanded access to their reserved rides to provide additional transportation options for seniors or people who have mobility challenges to help them get to vaccine sites.
Ali Madison with BFT said you do not have to eligible for their Dial-A-Ride services.
"While this may not solve every issue for every person, we are very hopeful that it will be at much use and appreciated help to solving the challenges for getting more people in our area to vaccines, should they choose to receive one," Madison said.
You can call the reservations line or use BFT Connect, an on demand service, to schedule a trip and from a your vaccine appointment.
"And, we will also allow them to travel outside of their service zone that they are in. Normally, it is limited to within a single zone that you can use that for. And we've opened it up to adjacent zones so that if they vaccine location they need to reach outside their zone. They can still get there," Madison said.
After learning about people waiting for a long time, BFT shortened their wait times. Now, when people schedule their round trip, Madison said, the return trip can happen in as little as 40 minutes after they are dropped off.
They are offering free rides to over ten different locations here in the Tri-Cities.
"And, we are relying on the health district web list for that. We cross reference with the Department of Health," Madison said.
She said they cannot serve the Benton County Fairgrounds at this time, because it is a drive-through only.
"However, we can service a lot of other locations. So, if people do need to use the transit to access their vaccine, there are still a lot of other options to that of places that can service them and that we can get them too," Madison said.
If you would like to book a free appointment with BFT or see what locations they can take you too, you can go to their website at bft.org/vaccinetransportation/.