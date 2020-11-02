Ben-Franklin Transit offers free rides to vote

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you need some help getting to drop-off locations to cast your vote, a public transportation service is making it easier to do so.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, all Ben-Franklin services have been free to ride.
"And we are still in that status, right now. So, people looking to go out to cast their ballots have the benefit of riding our services to those locations for free," Ali Madison with Ben-Franklin Transit said.
There is nothing needed to ride the bus. You do not have to show your voter registration card or current Washington ID to ride. Ali said everybody is welcomed to ride the bus.
"Just follow the safety precautions that our community and our system has in place including wearing face covering aboard any of our vehicles and at our transit facilities," Ali said.
Staff at the Ben-Franklin Transit said they play to resume fare collection once our communities reach Phase Three.
To find a bus route near you and which bus gets you to your closest ballot drop-off location, you can head to their Facebook page at facebook.com/bftransit.