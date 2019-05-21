UPDATE 5-22-19
FINLEY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies found a stolen trailer in Finley early Wednesday morning.
Deputies found the trailer on Terril Road sometime around 1 AM.
Suspect information was developed and shared with Pasco Police Department.
ORIGINAL
PASCO, WA - Pasco Police say a Springdale Keystone Coach camp trailer was reported stolen from the King City Truck Stop Monday.
Security video shows two people arriving in a dark Chevy Avalanche SUV, cutting the padlock off the trailer’s hitch, hooking up to it, and driving off. This appears to have happened on Monday morning at about 8 AM (video says 10AM) near the Knights Inn motel.
The WA license is 2306XX.
If you see this trailer and Avalanche moving, please dial 911 and report it to the local police immediately. Anyone with information about this theft should call non-emergency dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Fierro at fierrov@pasco-wa.gov about case PP19-14516 Vehicle Theft.