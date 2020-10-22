Benton County Fire District 1 Captain gives fireplace safety tips during wintertime

KENNEWICK, WA - Temperatures are dropping and some of you may soon want to curl up by the fireplace.
The first thing you need to do is have your fireplace inspected once a year by a certified inspector.
"We've got a fire in the fire box. We need to have a screen mesh in front of the fire box," Capt. Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District 1 said.
You need to make sure you are burning the correct material. Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District 1 recommends a "nice seasoned" hardwood. He said it is the best to burn, because it burns efficiently.
"Do not burn cardboard or paper or garbage," Capt. Fryer said. "Do not be attempted around Christmas time to burn Christmas wrapping."
Make sure the area around the fire place is free of combustibles. You also need to make sure you never leave a fire alone while it's burning, especially at night.
"And, if we are going to clean out the fireplace, the ashes out of the fireplace. Do so in a mental container haul it outside and dump some water in it," Capt. Fryer said.
If you are going to store your firewood at home, he recommends keeping it outside. He said to leave it at least thirty feet from the house.
"While we are on the outside, we need to watch for is our chimney outside," Capt Fryer said. "Make sure combustibles on our roof are moved away from the chimney."
Make sure the overhead branches from trees are moved away and make sure your chimney has a sparking arrestor.
"The worst time to have a fire in your home is at night when everybody is asleep. So, we are asking everybody to have working smoke detectors," Capt. Fryer said.
He said they should be tested at least once a month. Burning combustibles gives off carbon dioxide which is silent and odorless.
This is why fire departments want you to have a carbon monoxide detector in your house because you might have leak and not know it.
"We responded to a family that was being overcome, because everyone was starting to get nauseated and a couple of the kids had fainted," Capt. Fryer said. "They had a problem with a pilot light that was out in the fireplace. It spread out gas in the room."
Staff at fire departments said you should have both a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector in your home to help keep you safe.
For more information on fireplace safety, you can go to Benton County Fire District 1's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcfire1.