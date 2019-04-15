Beware of Social Security Administration impostors

NBC - The Federal Train Commission is warning you that there's a growing wave of social security impostors. .
Up until now, scammers pretending to be from the IRS have been the most common way to trick people into spending money. But now, Social Security Administration impostors are on the increase.
Don't get caught off guard by these new scammers.
Never give the caller your social security number or other personal information, and remember, the Social Security Administration will not contact you out of the blue.