Boeing rejects claim of 'shoddy production' at Dreamliner factory

NBC- Boeing is sharply denying a published report that "Shoddy Production" at it's North Charleston, South Carolina, factory threatens the safety of the company's long-haul 787.
The report, published over the weekend by The New York Times, comes as Boeing is the subject of multiple investigations into the certification process for a different aircraft, the 737 max series, after 346 people were killed in crashes of a Lion Air flight in October and an Ethiopian Airlines flight last month.
The report says Boeing ignored and in some cases sought retribution against employees who complained that the South Carolina plant turned a blind eye to problems created by what the newspaper characterized as the company's rush to produce the planes as quickly as possible.
Citing internal emails, corporate and federal documents, and interviews with current and former employees, The Times reported that the plant valued production speed over quality, leading to problems like manufacturing defects and potentially dangerous debris left in completed planes.
In a communiqué to employees, the site leader of the South Carolina facility and general manager of Boeing's 787 program, said the times distorted information and rehashed old stories "that have long ago been put to rest."
Boeing produces the Dreamliner in North Charleston and in Everett, Washington, north of Seattle.