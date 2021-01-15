Breaking down barriers through new radio and podcast in Pasco

PASCO, WA - A new radio station and podcast in the Tri-Cities wants to break communication barriers.
A few months ago, the city of Pasco contacted the Downtown Pasco Development Authority to do more outreach and engagement.
Gustavo Gomez with DPDA said that's when he thought of bringing a community radio to Pasco. The radio is called Radio Fortaleza, El Corazon de Pasco, which means "The Heart of Pasco."
The programming will start in early February. It is a bilingual show about city and local government information in Pasco.
Their first podcast came out this month and Gomez said it is not just about getting the city's information out.
"It's about breaking barriers of access to information and open it for everyone. That way we create a program revenue through donations and everybody is happy and everyone wins," Gomez said.
The podcast is bilingual. Since they have extra slots to fill time, anyone that wants to create their own podcast can contact DPDA for more information. You can reach out to them on their Facebook page at @DowntownPasco.