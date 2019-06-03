UPDATE:

Fire crews are working to knock down a wildfire burning in Grant County, forcing evacuations after jumping to 3,000 acres overnight.

Multiple agencies are in place, with all of Mattawa still in the dark. Crews say the fire is pushing east, so they are not initiating any new evacuations at this time.

Level 3 evacuations have been placed for the Beverly Burke and Road area. Level 1 evacuations remain for Wanupum Village.

Deputies say windy conditions, along with heavy brush, sage and grass, are fueling the fire.

Along with Grant County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Mattawa Police and the Department of Transportation, six fire agencies are on the scene.

Deputies say unless you are within three miles of the Wanapum Dam, you are not at risk. There is no risk right now for Benton and Franklin.

State Route 243 is open for traffic but please watch for firefighters and law enforcement in the area. State Route 26 is not impacted.

UPDATE: FIRE MODE - The 243 fire is burning to the EAST from area of Beverly area toward SR26. Stay aware of changes- this incident is evolving. [We corrected direction of fire]. All available county fire resources have been requested to assist. Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones say they will send out Evacuation Notices when needed.

People in the town of Beverly are under a Level 1 evacuation.

The fire has closed Beverly Burke Road at SR26 and level 3 evacuations are underway for people living on Beverly Burke road. Right now the fire is over 300 acres and moving to the southeast. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW.

There is also a level 1 evacuation notice for Wanapum Village due to the Wildfire.

Level 1 evacuations are an alert. There is no immediate danger to your home, family, or business, but the fire (or other danger) may be moving toward you. Now is the time to get ready.

The Central WA Interagency Coordination Center (CWICC) in Wenatchee is sending resources. Six fire agencies and GCSO, WSP, Mattawa PD, WSDOT involved. Unless you are within 3 miles of Wanapum Dam on Grant Co side, you are not at risk. No risk to Benton/Franklin counties.