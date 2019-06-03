FIRE MODE - A wildfire has closed Beverly Burke Road at SR26 and level 3 evacuations are underway for people living on Beverly Burke road. Right now the fire is over 300 acres and moving to the southeast. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW.

There is also a level 1 evacuation notice for Wanapum Village due to the Wildfire.

Level 1 evacuations are an alert. There is no immediate danger to your home, family, or business, but the fire (or other danger) may be moving toward you. Now is the time to get ready.

The Central WA Interagency Coordination Center (CWICC) in Wenatchee is sending resources. Six fire agencies and GCSO, WSP, Mattawa PD, WSDOT involved. Unless you are within 3 miles of Wanapum Dam on Grant Co side, you are not at risk. No risk to Benton/Franklin counties.