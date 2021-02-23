Buy a cake, get a free piñata

TRI-CITIES, WA - A Kennewick party store is teaming up with a Pasco bakery to help each other during these challenging times.
Since last year, the owner of "Delicakes by Angelica" wanted to come up with creative ways to help her customers celebrate birthdays and other events. Due to COVID-19 conflicts, she hasn't been able to make it happen.
Then the opportunity came where organizers at the Pasco Specialty Kitchen wanted to help local small-businesses. So, they bought 60 piñatas from a Kennewick party store to give to "Delicakes by Angelica."
"I am like this would be great because, because that was something I was thinking about doing, but I didn't have the funds to buy the piñatas, and I am not able to give for free to anyone," Angelica Hernandez, the owner of the Pasco bakery, said.
By just ordering a cake that has 30 or more servings, customers will receive a free piñata from "La Piñata Payaso" of Kennewick.
"I have this lady who came on Sunday, and she ordered a cake, a new customer. It was a Fortnite cake. It was beautiful with cookies and everything, and it was more than 30 servings. I am like, you know what, I am going to start promoting the piñatas with her," Hernandez said.
That was the first customer who walked away with a free piñata.
"She was so excited, and she was like 'oh my god, this is beautiful.' It was perfect with the combination with the cakes and cookies," Hernandez said.
After posting the experience on Facebook, Hernandez said the community started to show support.
"That day I had more than 12 piñatas, like cake sold, even for November. People want to have the piñata for free. It was really crazy like 12 orders in one day," Hernandez said.
She is so happy to see orders being placed throughout the rest of the year.
"I feel this year way better than last year. I can see everything is getting better, slowly, but it is getting better. So, if I feel like if I am having orders premade until the end of the year that means that is a like for me. I feel like it is going to be a good year," Hernandez said.
If you are thinking of planning an event in 2021, you still have time to order a cake and get a complimentary piñata. You can contact Hernandez on her Facebook page by clicking here.