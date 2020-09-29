Car fire under investigation in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters are investigating a car fire that started on the morning of Sept. 29.
Crews were called out around 3 a.m. on Sept. 29 and when they got there they found the car on fire. It had spread to a near by fence and brushes.
Kennewick Fire officials said the fair caused about $5,000 worth of damage.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. In about a half hour and stayed on scene for few hours mopping up and making sure it did not flare up again.
Ofc. Keegan Wolf with Kennewick Police wants to remind you to be safe.
"Be careful with open flames because stuff catches on fire pretty quick, especially this time of year," he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one got hurt and firefighters cleared the scene just before five on Sept. 29.