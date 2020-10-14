CARES Act funds are available to help eligible renters facing eviction

TRI-CITIES, WA - Help is on the way for eligible renters facing eviction because of COVID-19.
The Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is working with Benton and Franklin County on an Eviction Rent Protection Program. The program is part of the CARES Act.
Martin Valadez with the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said together, the counties have over $2M funds to distribute. He said the program was made to help families and individuals in need of eviction rent assistance because of COVID-19.
"It is really a program designed to keep people particular renters, to make sure who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 are able to stay in their homes," Valadez said.
The program provides up to three months of rent for those who are behind in payments. It covers up to 80% of the rent.
"So, if you pay a thousand a month, it covers up to $800 a month up to three months," Valadez said.
The period of the coverage is from March 1st until the end of the year.
"So, some folks who maybe lost at the beginning can come in and apply. And those who maybe who were just impacted, just lost a job," Valadez said. "Let's say and just fell behind in their rent, they can apply now until the end of December."
You do not have to be a permanent resident or U.S. citizen to apply. Some requirements include being at or under the area's medium income. You also have to live in either Benton or Franklin County.
"It is a great program, and we want to make sure everybody knows. We are here to help. The help we provide is free," Valadez said.
If you need help filing out or submitting the application, the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce can help.
"We don't distribute the funds. The funds are distributed by either Benton County or by another organization. Again, we really help them by talking about the process and again we do that," Valadez said. "We help here at the Hispanic chamber of commerce in either Spanish or English."
You are encouraged to reach out the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for more information at 509-531-3690.