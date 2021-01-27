Caterpillar Cafe expands and makes changes during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHLAND, WA - Business is booming in the Tri-Cities despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Caterpillar Cafe is a locally owned and operated coffee and tea shop. They have multiple coffee roasters from throughout Washington state.
In addition to coffee and tea, the cafe has expanded to offer paninis, beer, wine and cider. They are attached to local bookstore, Adventures Underground.
Joy Bragg-Staudt with Caterpillar Cafe said they are excited to share the new space with the community.
"Its actually been a lot of fun. I think it is going to be really great. It will allow us to add tabs. So, we can do growlers to-go, and it allows us to offer more local brews," Bragg-Staudt said.
You can expect to see the cafe expand their poetry readings and writers workshops as well. They also hope to do one act plays, show live music and host game tournaments.
Caterpillar Cafe is located at 227 Symmons Street in Richland. They are open for walk-in orders from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. You can also order online at thecaterpillarcafe.com or call in at 507.371.1933.